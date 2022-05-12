Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of COGT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 4,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,603. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.86. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

