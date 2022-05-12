Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Announces Earnings Results

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 61,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

