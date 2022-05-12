Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.80 billion-$20.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.22 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,411. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.69.
In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,887,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
