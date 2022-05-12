Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%.

Shares of COHR traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 275,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,298. Coherent has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $278.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.95 and its 200 day moving average is $262.98.

Get Coherent alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 11.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.