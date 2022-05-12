Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,613 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,049,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,050,000 after acquiring an additional 151,571 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,802,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,241,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

