Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 10,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,938. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $499.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
