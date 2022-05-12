Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 10,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,938. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $499.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

