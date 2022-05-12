Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.35

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.35 and last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 206275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

