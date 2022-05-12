ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0001

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $51.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 74.9% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011376 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002420 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,702,460,680 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.