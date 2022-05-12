Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.08

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.08 and last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.81.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

