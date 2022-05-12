Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.20 ($8.63) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.37) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.53) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.21) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.26) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.37 ($8.81).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK traded up €0.13 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching €6.27 ($6.60). The stock had a trading volume of 6,498,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.02. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.01). The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.