Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given New GBX 1,825 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,723.50 ($21.25).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,699.50 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £30.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823 ($22.48). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,661.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,639.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Compass Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.