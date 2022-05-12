Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,619.60.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. 570,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,308. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.