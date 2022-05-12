Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Tops $117.25 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $62.53 or 0.00213705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $444.72 million and $117.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,111,536 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

