Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. 28,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,450. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

