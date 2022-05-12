Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.11% of USA Compression Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $169,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of USAC stock remained flat at $$17.19 on Thursday. 182,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,458. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -583.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About USA Compression Partners (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.