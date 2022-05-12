Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $224.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.91 and a 200-day moving average of $278.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.17 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.