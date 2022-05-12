Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 27,993 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,993 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2,437.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.61. 10,705,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,045,920. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

