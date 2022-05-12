Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.64. 3,339,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

