Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,741. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

