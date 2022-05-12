Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.87.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average is $268.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

