Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $3.05 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 33,397,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,609,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.