Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $4.24 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,306,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,171. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

