Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after buying an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

