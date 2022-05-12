Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

GD traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $223.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,346. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.40 and its 200 day moving average is $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

