Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. 29,468,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,145,602. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

