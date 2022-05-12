Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after purchasing an additional 224,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,298,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,799,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

