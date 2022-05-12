Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Commvault Systems worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 143,524 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

