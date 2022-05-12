Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.61 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

