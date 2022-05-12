Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $157,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $65.50 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

