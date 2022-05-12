Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,092 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,846,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,929,000 after purchasing an additional 120,381 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,100,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

