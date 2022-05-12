ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 366,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,908. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 23.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

