Copa (NYSE:CPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 19,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,485. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 31.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

