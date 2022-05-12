Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTC:CPLFF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.