Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company has deep portfolio of proprietary products and services which positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. Its cash flows provide it with the flexibility to pursue growth-oriented initiative. Historically, the company has not been shy of making acquisitions to plug product/service holes in its portfolio or increase its geographic footprint. However, the exploration and production capital discipline is likely to continue into 2022, translating into lesser work for Core Laboratories. Meanwhile, the dividend cut has jolted income investors and put a question mark over Core Labs’ longer term cash flows. The company's high debt burden and impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are also concerning. Hence, Core Labs warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $31.55.

NYSE:CLB opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 2.71. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

