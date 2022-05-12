Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.14.

CTVA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 123,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,571. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

