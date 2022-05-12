Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on COTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 616,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.