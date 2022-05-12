Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.58

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.58 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 118121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

