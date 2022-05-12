Cowen Boosts Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $20.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.62). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

