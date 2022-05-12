Cowen Trims Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Target Price to $19.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth $1,872,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

