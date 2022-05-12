Cowen Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $95.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $465,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

