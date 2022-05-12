Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 516,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $102.53 and a 12-month high of $165.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,564,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.