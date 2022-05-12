Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $7,800,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.