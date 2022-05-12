Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $84.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 30.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

