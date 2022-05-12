Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 678.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $85.09. 202,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.