Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.64. 8,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,149. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

