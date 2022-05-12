Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,791,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.30. 27,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

