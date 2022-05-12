Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,010 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 320,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.