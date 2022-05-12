Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Criteo posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

