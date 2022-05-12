Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 4003880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

