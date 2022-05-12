Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

CRKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dawson James dropped their target price on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

